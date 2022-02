LOUISIANA — Cam Lee got his team off and running Saturday night, and his team picked him up when he needed it the most. Lee knocked down a 3-pointer to begin the game as the Pioneers started on a 13-0 run and his teammates went on a backbreaking 10-0 run after he picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter as Duchesne went on to beat Louisiana 54-35 in the Class 3 District 5 boys championship at Louisiana High.

LOUISIANA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO