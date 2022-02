To fully appreciate watching Ryan O’Reilly, you have to concede that you’re actually going to miss some of his biggest impacts. Sure, he’ll do some cool stuff out there that you can say, “Yes, definitively, that was some cool stuff,” be it a pass or a shot. But you can watch a whole Blues game from your couch at home or seat at Enterprise Center (or, even, press row at Enterprise Center), and only after the fact find out about a certain stealth move O’Reilly made.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO