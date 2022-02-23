Boy Names That Mean Wild

Up until the past 18 months, Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s music seemed a secondary consideration. The most interesting thing about the Bradford rap trio was their chaotic, hilarious videos, capturing a head-on collision between Jackass and People Just Do Nothing, their entire existence a loving if hopelessly deracinated tribute to hip-hop culture. A typical BBCC song would tether a speeded-up vocal to a rudimentary bassline house beat and subject it to torture by mediocre rapping. At best it sounded like your little brother’s grubby mates squawking about drugs, clothes, cars and girls over a 20-year-old UK garage CD. At worst, pretty much the same.
