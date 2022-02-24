ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penn State basketball's John Harrar making foundational impact in final season

By Mark Brennan
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething unique has happened to the Penn State basketball program in the first year of Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure as head coach. Rather than take on the style of any of the well-known outfits where Shrewsberry had worked as an assistant — Butler and Purdue in the college ranks, and the Boston...

247sports.com

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
247Sports

Alabama baseball drops Game 2 of road series at top-ranked Texas

Alabama baseball came up short on Saturday against No. 1 Texas despite another strong performance on the mound, with the Longhorns claiming a 2-0 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Saturday decision clinched the series for UT and moved the Crimson Tide to 5-2 on the season. Hits were tough...
247Sports

Notebook: Bill Self talks Jalen Wilson, Remy Martin and Baylor

Kansas basketball is set to hit the road on Saturday for its rematch with Baylor. The first time around, the Jayhawks blew out the Bears, 83-59, in Lawrence with a dominant performance. Ahead of Saturday's game, Bill Self met with the media to discuss the matchup and KU. Here's a rundown of some notable topics covered by Self...
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Throttling of N.C. State

On Saturday, North Carolina picked up its third-straight victory over N.C. State with a dominant 84-74 performance in Raleigh. Armando Bacot led Carolina with 28 points (11-of-13 shooting), 18 rebounds, and five blocks. He's the first player in school history to have 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
247Sports

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sings praises for Tua Tagovailoa

While Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is tasked with building the franchise into a threat in the AFC, the current objective is to maximize its young talent including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel joined The Rich Eisen Show, where he vocally admired the ex-Alabama quarterback for several reasons, including his desire to improve that stood out.
saturdaytradition.com

John Harrar's massive double-double leads Penn State past Northwestern

Penn State surged past Northwestern with a big second half Friday night, finishing off a 67-60 win over the Wildcats. The evening was a banner performance from big man John Harrar. He posted a double-double with 11 points and a new career-high of 20 rebounds in the win. That number included 6 offensive rebounds.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers-Penn State women's basketball gameday preview

Preview: A first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament is riding on this game, with the winner getting Wednesday off and opening on Thursday in Indianapolis instead. The Gophers (13-16, 6-11 Big Ten) are a game ahead of Penn State (11-16, 5-12) in conference play, but this is the only game between the two teams this season, so if the Lady Lions win, they would own the tiebreaker.
247Sports

What Bianco said after Ole Miss' series opening 10-4 win over VCU

The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
247Sports

Scouting report on 2023 4-star Tackle Isaiah Robinson

Top247 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Robinsonis a player that is trending in the right direction. Ranking as the No. 100 overall player and the No. 10 tackle, you see the work that he has put in showing up on film. The growth that you see from his sophomore to junior year has been very good. With his recruitment continuing to pick up steam, you see the likes of Miami, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Nebraska.
247Sports

Quick hits: Illini hold off Michigan to stay in Big Ten title race entering final week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois sure has a script this season when it plays in the state of Michigan. Like last week's 79-74 win at Michigan State, Illinois built a first-half double-digit lead at Michigan on Sunday only to see it dwindle to one possession in the closing minutes. But like last week's win at Michigan State, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier came up with clutch shots to help the Illini withstand a late surge and defeat the Wolverines 93-85 at Crisler Center.
247Sports

Michigan basketball can't slow Illinois in 93-85 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team couldn’t string together stops to slow Illinois in a 93-85 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Crisler Center. The Illini scored 46 points in the first half and didn’t cool off after the break, answering nearly every Michigan bucket with one of their own. Despite strong offensive performances from Caleb Houstan, DeVante' Jones and Moussa Diabate, Michigan never led in the defeat.
