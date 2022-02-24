ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The rest of Jackie Robinson's story

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven casual baseball fans know that Jackie Robinson became Major League Baseball’s first black player, that he had a stellar career with the Brooklyn Dodgers that included Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards. But Robinson’s life before and after Brooklyn also was rewarding. Too few...

theeagle.com

Action News Jax

Jackie Robinson 1947 debut ticket stub sells for record $480K

DALLAS — Jackie Robinson broke down barriers as a major league baseball player. A ticket stub from his first game 75 years ago smashed a memorabilia record Sunday morning. One of seven known ticket stubs from the Hall of Famer’s first game in 1947 sold for $480,000 in a Heritage Auctions sale, making it the most expensive sporting event ticket ever sold in an auction, Sports Collectors Daily reported.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan, Jackie Robinson debut tickets each sell for almost half a million dollars

For quite some time, the hobby has been dominated by the more popular kinds of sports memorabilia, like cards and sneakers. While they’re definitely a force to be reckoned with in the market, there’s always room for a new player or two to make an impact among collectors. It just so happens that the latest entrants to make a buzz are items that feature two legends in their respective sports – Michael Jordan and Jackie Robinson.
NBA
Collider

LeBron James-Produced Jackie Robinson Documentary Underway at History Channel

The History Channel has been at the top of its game for years now, bringing viewers the background story behind countless historical figures. For their next film project, History is taking us out to the ballgame. Taking center field will be After Jackie, a film that sets out to tell the stories around many unsung heroes following the legendary breakthrough of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the professional baseball league. Backing the soon-to-be documentary will be UNINTERRUPTED, a production company created by basketball superstar LeBron James and sports personality, Maverick Carter. Firelight Films will also produce alongside Major League Baseball with The Jackie Robinson Foundation.
MLB

