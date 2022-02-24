The rest of Jackie Robinson's story

The History Channel has been at the top of its game for years now, bringing viewers the background story behind countless historical figures. For their next film project, History is taking us out to the ballgame. Taking center field will be After Jackie, a film that sets out to tell the stories around many unsung heroes following the legendary breakthrough of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the professional baseball league. Backing the soon-to-be documentary will be UNINTERRUPTED, a production company created by basketball superstar LeBron James and sports personality, Maverick Carter. Firelight Films will also produce alongside Major League Baseball with The Jackie Robinson Foundation.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO