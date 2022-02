On a rainy afternoon in Tampa, a boy is sent to his room as punishment for refusing to finish breakfast. He goes in, closes the door and pulls out his Nintendo Switch from under his pillow to play Pokémon. In 30 minutes, his mom tells him he can come out, he plays with his dog, and then they meet his cousins at the Gulf of Mexico for a beach day. As he chases seagulls, he forgets he had been sent to his room this morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO