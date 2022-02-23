ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Eversource cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on wind profit uncertainty

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEversource Energy (ES -3.3%) slumps to its lowest in nearly eight months after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Market Perform with an $80 price target, after the company cut its offshore wind profitability targets....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Meta Stock: When Will It Be Time to Buy on the Dip?

Formerly known as just Facebook, Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report stock has been getting its clock cleaned over the past few weeks. When the company reported earnings after the close on Feb. 2, it was immediately met by sellers. That’s despite some of the bullish responses we saw in other FAANG stocks, like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks see large inflows as bonds, cash suffer - BoFA

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors shoveled money into equities and yanked funds out of bonds and cash as inflows into equity markets showed no signs of slowing despite huge equity market volatility, BofA’s weekly flow show report showed on Friday. On a weekly basis, global equities saw $46.6 billion of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Offshore Wind#Inflation#Sell#Eversource Energy Lrb#Bank Of America#Eps Cagr
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Will Interest Rates Rise on Your Bank Account?

With the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates next month, are you expecting the interest rate on your checking and/or savings account to increase at your bank?. If so, you might want to rethink that. “Banks have little incentive to raise the interest they pay on deposits because they simply don’t need the money,” The Wall Street Journal states.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
TV & VIDEOS
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Allot dips 2% on post-earnings cut to Underperform at BofA

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is down 1.9% and again tagged its lowest point in nearly two years as BofA downgraded the Communications stock to Underperform, noting some short-term hurdles in the way of future growth. That comes after the company's in-line fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues grew not quite 5% year-over-year. While BofA...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

3M cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as legal issues weigh

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits. 3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy