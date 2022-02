The past couple of years have been pretty damn shit. And while we might not feel like reflecting on it just yet, it’s kind of impossible to overstate the impact it’s had on us all. That’s why US-based artist David Best is collaborating with the community of Bedworth in the UK’s West Midlands to build a memorial to all those who’ve died over the past two years (and everything else we’ve lost as a result of the pandemic, too). Visitors will be able to explore the inside of the sculpture before the big finale, during which it’ll be burned to the ground, Wicker Man-style.

