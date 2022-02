GRAND FORKS, N.D. — College football fans generally experience Homecoming in the fall. Montana State men’s tennis player Nejc Sitar experienced his this weekend. The junior clinched two Bobcat victories in the building he once called home, winning a pair of emotional three-set matches after dropping the first set in both. The Bobcats beat North Dakota, where Sitar played in 2018-19 and won Summit League Newcomer of the Year honors, 4-3 on Friday and Omaha 5-2 on Saturday.

