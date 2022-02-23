ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Wireless jumps 18% after easy earnings beat, strong guidance

By Jason Aycock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is 18.4% higher today, tagging its highest point in six weeks, after it solidly beat revenue expectations in the fourth quarter and guided to robust outperformance in the current quarter. Its...

