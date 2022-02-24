Warmer temperatures on the way

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer, high 57. Friday: AM snow ending, then clearing and chilly, high 29. It’s another cold start to the day ahead of a warming trend and our next chance for rain. With high pressure still in charge across the area, it’s a clear and...
The warmup starts today! Temperatures crawl at first this morning, then get some traction in the afternoon. Truth be told, the warmup will stretch into the night - and then level off late - as the south winds continue to pump in the milder air. We’ll be pushing the limits...
The calm before the storm seems to be typical weather behavior for Colorado and this week is no exception. The warm and mild Presidents Day weekend we're enjoying will give way to bitter-cold temperatures and lingering snow beginning late Monday.
MACON, Ga. — Spring is less than a month away and it's, of course, one of the most active weather seasons for Central Georgia. The Climate Prediction Center releases its weather predictions for every upcoming season, so here's what they think will happen here from March through May. We...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead!
It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air.
Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some!
Aware: Rain arrives Tuesday
The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a low-pressure system arrives.
Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s.
The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day!
Jacksonville, Fl — After soaring to 84 degrees on Sunday, today will be at least 20 degrees cooler and damp. Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic is tracking a cold front that will move south today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers redeveloping through the day and night as an area of low pressure develops off our coast.
Numbing air has a grip on our region this morning. We’re waking to single digits and seeing wind chills below zero in many spots. This will be the last day in the deep freeze before another remarkable warmup rushes in toward the end of the week. For as cold...
Temperatures across New Jersey will start to warm over the next few days. But those warmer temperatures will bring the threat of heavy rain by the end of the week. Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that up to an inch of rain is possible by the time the storms move out. There is also the threat of thunderstorms.
News 12 meteorologists say frigid conditions will kick off the workweek today ahead of a slight warmup for the rest of the week. Today will mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high-30s and low-40s. Conditions will be cold and breezy. Temperatures overnight will drop into the high-20s, with partly...
Temperatures today will make it into the upper 30s for those that received quite a bit of snowfall. Areas north and west should manage to get into the 40s for the start of the weekend. All should see plenty of sunshine and expect a light wind chill to remain. We’ll...
There will be slightly warmer temperatures along with breezy conditions in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Feb. 18 — Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Friday night — Mostly clear,...
The Southern Tier, like most of the state, is under a flood watch Thursday night into Friday. Warmer temperatures combined with rain expected on Thursday make flooding on rivers and streams possible, according to the National Weather Service in Binghamton. "It's going to be in the 40s tonight and we'll...
The weather this week for the Harrisburg area is expected to grow warmer as we get closer to the weekend, with some rain expected towards the end of the week. The forecast for Monday calls for sunny weather and a high around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, along with wind and the occasional gusts of up to 21 miles per hour.
Friday in Loveland will be partly sunny with a high near 27 and a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could be as low as 4 degrees below zero. The overnight low will be near 4 degrees, with a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m..
After a week marked with some record-breaking sub-zero temps, Bozeman could thaw out over the weekend. Bozeman may see temperatures in the mid-30s to 40s over the weekend, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls. Bozeman will get even warmer going into next week....
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be cold in North Texas Friday morning as winter weather made its way back in town during the middle of the week but warmer temperatures and some sunshine can be found in the afternoon hours according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
