In the Nebraska women’s basketball team's regular season finale it knocked off Northwestern in a 73-59 victory. The win marked the 22nd of the season for the Huskers, the highest regular-season win total under head coach Amy Williams in her six years at the helm. 16 of those wins came at home, which ties a school record. Williams made it a point this season to win at home and that is exactly what Nebraska did, losing just once in 17 tries at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO