ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Consul General Of Ukraine In The United States Responds To Russian Invasion

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYxxl_0eNXpgXu00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Explosions were heard shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

According to Putin, he said that there is no goal to occupy Ukraine but warned other countries attempting to interfere that there will be consequences.

Despite that warning, Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk, who is based in San Francisco, said that his nation is looking for the world for support but believed in his country’s steadfast resolve.

DONETSK, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 23: A Ukrainian soldier is seen in the north of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 23, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Everybody stands ready to fight if needed,” he said.

The Russian community in Los Angeles reacted to the news tonight.

“In my community, I have Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Romanians and all of us live together in peace,” said rector Nazari Polataiko near Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Cathedral. “And we pray for the peace of the whole world.”

Western leaders warned and predicted the invasion but now wait to see if Putin will push deeper into Ukraine.

“He’s been indicating for quite some time this is the way he wanted to go,” said Professor of Politics at Claremont McKenna College, Jack Pitney.

President Joe Biden will speak with the leaders of the G-7, the world’s seven largest democracies, tomorrow. He is also expected to address the nation tomorrow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Eastern Ukraine#Consul General Of Ukraine#Cbsla#Getty Images#Russians#Ukrainians#Belarussians#Romanians#Claremont Mckenna College
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy