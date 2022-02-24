Consul General Of Ukraine In The United States Responds To Russian Invasion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Explosions were heard shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

According to Putin, he said that there is no goal to occupy Ukraine but warned other countries attempting to interfere that there will be consequences.

Despite that warning, Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk, who is based in San Francisco, said that his nation is looking for the world for support but believed in his country’s steadfast resolve.

“Everybody stands ready to fight if needed,” he said.

The Russian community in Los Angeles reacted to the news tonight.

“In my community, I have Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Romanians and all of us live together in peace,” said rector Nazari Polataiko near Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Cathedral. “And we pray for the peace of the whole world.”

Western leaders warned and predicted the invasion but now wait to see if Putin will push deeper into Ukraine.

“He’s been indicating for quite some time this is the way he wanted to go,” said Professor of Politics at Claremont McKenna College, Jack Pitney.

President Joe Biden will speak with the leaders of the G-7, the world’s seven largest democracies, tomorrow. He is also expected to address the nation tomorrow.