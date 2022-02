FORTH WORTH – Before Guyer could attempt a potential game-winning bucket in the closing seconds, Arlington Martin stole the opportunity. Guyer freshman Jeremiah Green was stripped at the top of the key before the ball was put into the hands of Martin guard Cydd Ford, who went the length of the floor and dropped in a game-icing layup in a 49-46 Class 6A Region I area round game on Friday at Timber Creek High School.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO