United States win SheBelieves Cup with victory over Iceland

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States captured the SheBelieves Cup for a fifth time in seven tries with a 5-0 win over Iceland on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Catarina Macario scored exquisite goals in the 37th and 45th minutes and later assisted on the second of two goals by Mallory Pugh, who scored in...

The Associated Press

Eriksen set for Brentford debut in comeback from collapse

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to make his Brentford debut eight months after the Denmark international’s cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Brentford manager Thomas Frank said the 30-year-old playmaker is ready to play Saturday when the west London club hosts Newcastle in an English Premier League match.
SOCCER

