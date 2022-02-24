ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teck Resources raises quarterly dividend by 150% to CAD 0.125, announces buyback

By Gaurav Batavia
Cover picture for the articleTeck Resources (NYSE:TECK) declares CAD 0.125/share quarterly dividend, 150% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.050. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14. The...

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
TransAlta Renewables declares CAD 0.0783 dividend

TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF) declares CAD 0.0783/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable April 29; for shareholders of record April 14; ex-div April 13. Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 13; ex-div May 12. Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 14. See TRSWF...
Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
Mcan Mortgage raises dividend by 6% to CAD 0.36, declares special dividend

Mcan Mortgage (OTCPK:MAMTF) declares CAD 0.36/share quarterly dividend, 5.9% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.34. In addition, the company has announced a special dividend of $0.97/share payable on the same dates. Forward yield 8.06%. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14. See MAMTF Dividend...
Eagle Point Income Company raises dividend by 4% to $0.125

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE:EIC) declares $0.125/share monthly dividend, 4.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.120. Payable April 29; for shareholders of record April 11; ex-div April 8. Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 11; ex-div May 10. Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 10; ex-div...
Marriott Vacations raises dividend by 15% to $0.62, increases buyback program by $300M

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) declares $0.62/share quarterly dividend, 14.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.54. Payable March 17; for shareholders of record March 3; ex-div March 2. Additionally, the company increased its prior authorization to repurchase common stock of the company by $300M. As of February 17, 2022, the company had...
Teck Resources: Q4 Earnings To Provide Another Catalyst For Share Price Gains

A beat in Q4 will fuel momentum for the first quarter in 2022 and beyond. If we look at a long-term chart of Teck Resources (TECK), we can see that the share price is now firmly above the 2018 highs. Therefore, given the momentum shares are currently enjoying at present, the next clear line of sight for the stock is the 2011 high well north of $50 a share. Shares of TECK have now gained 63% over the past 6 months and 35%+ over the past three months alone.
Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
Barrick Gold Announces $1 Billion Buyback as Quarterly Earnings Jump

(Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday announced a share buyback of up to $1 billion as the miner's fourth-quarter results beat analysts' estimates following strong production at its Nevada mines and a smaller tax take than expected. Barrick's U.S.-listed shares rose around 5% at the open. Net earnings more...
Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
Teck Resources Whale Trades For February 25

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teck Resources. Looking at options history for Teck Resources TECK we detected 12 strange...
