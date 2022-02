NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a few days of freezing cold and rain, North Texas is drying out (for a few hours) and warming up. Temperatures on Friday started out below freezing but the thermometer will rise this afternoon — with highs topping out in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around early in the day. High clouds will roll in during the afternoon/evening.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO