Many people enjoy corned beef and cabbage as a St. Patrick's Day tradition. But do you know the history of this dish? It has quite an interesting story! Corned beef and cabbage as a combined dish was first introduced to America by Irish immigrants in the early 1800s. They would often serve it on St. Patrick's Day as a way to celebrate their heritage. Over time, the dish became popular throughout the country and is now considered a classic American dish. If you're looking for an excellent traditional meal on St. Patrick's Day, corned beef and cabbage is the way to go!

3 DAYS AGO