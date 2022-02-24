ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

By The Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWEa0_0eNXgZdi00

DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time.

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog’s opening goal. Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Biloxi Sun Herald

Avs score twice in 26 seconds, rally to beat Vegas 3-2

Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal in front of 18,333 in attendance.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Darren Helm
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy