MLB

Tyler Soderstrom is A’s only Top 100 prospect, for now

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanGraphs released their latest Top 100 prospect list on Wednesday, ranking the most talented youngsters from farm systems all around the league entering the 2022 season. This year they extended it to 114 prospects, and you can click here to see the whole thing. The Oakland A’s only show...

The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
The Spun

Legendary MLB Player Threatens Commissioner Rob Manfred

A legendary Major League Baseball player is fed up with the league’s commissioner, Rob Manfred. With baseball currently in a lockout, former MLB star Goose Gossage is calling out the sport’s commissioner. Gossage, one of the best relief pitchers in MLB history, revealed that he wants to punch...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals in-house DH option could ax Albert Pujols reunion

Young talent waiting in the wings may prevent a hoped-for reunion between the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols. Many St. Louis Cardinals fans have pined for a reunion between the club and legend Albert Pujols. While he is a free agent, it isn’t a certainty that he will return. And that might be OK.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz passes away at 67

Former Mariners and White Sox second baseman Julio Cruz passed away this week, per an announcement from the Mariners. Cruz, who followed a 10-year playing career with a lengthy career as a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Mariners, was 67 years of age. His family said via a statement that he “passed away peacefully” at home yesterday while “surrounded by family and friends.”
MLB
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Tyler Soderstrom
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Matt Olson
Bradenton Herald

Why the Yankees Might’ve Lost Another Shortstop Target For After Lockout

Earlier in the week, the Yankees, and other teams in the hunt for a first baseman, received some promising news when ESPN’s Buster Olney reported there is “growing belief” that free agent Freddie Freeman will not be returning to the Atlanta Braves after the lockout ends. This...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Prospects: ESPN Insider Talks LA Farm Success, Pepiot, Miller and More

Earlier this week, ESPN hosted a conference call to discuss a variety of topics involving baseball’s top farm systems and prospects. Dodgers Nation took part in the call where we asked prospects insider and friend of the show, Kiley McDaniel, his thoughts on LA’s top two pitching prospects and the organization’s success as a whole down on the farm.
MLB
MLB

The latest on Tigers' top prospects

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Though Franklin Pérez isn't part of the Tigers' Minor League minicamp, the organization's former top prospect is working out at the Tigertown complex as part of his rehab from last year's right shoulder surgery. Perez said Thursday he's long-tossing out to 150 feet in preparation to throw off a mound later this spring.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers top prospect Josh Jung undergoes shoulder surgery

Rangers top prospect Josh Jung underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder Wednesday morning, the team told reporters (Twitter link via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News). It’s expected to be about six months before he’s cleared to even begin serving as a designated hitter in games. Jung sustained the injury recently while lifting weights as part of his offseason training regimen. Texas had already shut him down, but the hope was that he could avoid surgery. After receiving additional medical opinions this week, however, surgery was deemed the necessary course of treatment.
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 25

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 25:. Before baseball’s color barrier was broken in 1947, Irvin -- a Negro Leagues All-Star for the Newark Eagles in 1941, ’46, ’47 and ’48 -- was seriously considered to become the first Black player in the Majors. Though Jackie Robinson was the one to make history, Irvin joined the New York Giants in 1949 and was a star in his own right for the next eight seasons, and he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in ’73. The left fielder was essential to the Giants’ run to the World Series in ’51, batting .312 with 24 homers and 121 RBIs while mentoring a young Willie Mays and finishing third in NL MVP voting.
BASEBALL
WAFF

Trash Pandas announce Andy Schatzley as manager for 2022 season

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the addition of Andy Schatzley as their manager for the upcoming 2022 season on Friday. “I think the Trash Pandas are the best-run affiliate in baseball, and I am honored and beyond excited to get there and get started,” Schatzley said in a statement.
MADISON, AL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Tom Brady news makes Buccaneers future even more clear

Not that fans or the Buccaneers should’ve spent much time hoping for a Tom Brady return before this point, but the long odds just became even longer. Tom Brady is almost assuredly done with the Buccaneers. Tampa fans know to never say never, but taking this pessimistic but logical view on the future will at least keep everyone from getting hurt again.
NFL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Elliot Soto Signed With Twins

The Minnesota Twins signed former Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand Elliot Soto to a Minor League contract, agent Marc J. Kligman announced on Twitter. The 32-year-old shortstop only spent one season in the Dodgers organization, appearing in 54 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City and three in the Arizona Complex League while on an injury rehab assignment.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners surprisingly targeting outfielders after lockout

The Seattle Mariners are seemingly set in the outfield. With Mitch Haniger, Kyle Lewis, Jarred Kelenic, and the eventual arrival of Julio Rodriguez, the outfield would not appear to be a serious need. That is particularly the case considering the Mariners’ needs on their pitching staff and at third base.
MLB
FanSided

5 moves the Chicago White Sox should make once the MLB lockout ends

The Chicago White Sox offseason came to a screeching halt once Major League Baseball owners locked out the players back in December 2021. Once the lockout ends, and who knows when that will be, the Chicago White Sox must address needs at second base, right field, the starting rotation, and the bullpen.
MLB

