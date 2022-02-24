ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

March brings some of year's most unpredictable weather

By Alonzo Weston News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few more days we’ll be into March, the third month on the Gregorian calendar. But March actually used to be the first month of the year in the early Roman calendar, which was used until 1752 when we changed to the Gregorian new style. Early...

www.newspressnow.com

Boston Globe

This week’s ever-changing weather could bring record highs and snow

Monday was certainly beautiful, with temperatures well into the 50s along with plenty of sunshine. Once again, many of us enjoyed a spring-feeling day in the month of February. As I’ve often written, spring in this part of the country doesn’t arrive overnight. It comes in little waves, with bouts of winter in between. Over the next few days, we’ll have more from both seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Some spring AND some winter weather for us this week

Rain is on the way for Tuesday and it looks like the steadiest will roll through during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s by Tuesday evening and remain there into early Wednesday. After the clouds lift Wednesday we are in for a...
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s this morning. South and southeast winds are already gusting to 15 and 20 miles per hour. Expect another windy day with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. This will make for high fire danger once again, so avoid any outdoor burning. A few isolated showers will be possible off and on today but the majority of East Texas won’t see rain until late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A line of thunderstorms will move through Thursday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms could become strong to severe with high wind gusts, but most of the severe weather looks to stay north of East Texas. Rain will end by late Thursday morning and the cold front will cause blustery north winds and falling temperatures through Thursday afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures drop into the 20s by Friday morning. Sunshine is expected this weekend with a gradual warming trend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
State
Missouri State
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Over the Years

In meteorology, we deal with average temperatures and average precipitation every day. People want to know how our current conditions compare to the average. But, these averages aren’t developed overnight. The ideal method for determining averages takes many, many years of statistics. The preferred period of time is at...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Over the entire history of Chicago weather records, which day of the year has received the most total amount of snow?

Over the entire history of Chicago weather records, which day of the year has received the most total amount of snow?. Chicago’s snowfall climatology dates back to the 1884-85 snow season and over the course of those 138 seasons, Jan. 26 with a total of 87.4 inches boasts the most snowfall of any day of the year. That total is buoyed by the 16.4 inches that fell in 1967, the first day of the city’s benchmark 23.0 inch “Big Snow”. The “runners-up” snowiest days are Jan. 13 with 70.7 inches and Feb. 6 with 70.0 inches. This data was provided by Meteorologist Steve Bowen, head of Aon’s Catastrophe Insight Unit. The date with the most measurable snowfalls is Jan. 13 with 48 occurrences, followed by Feb. 6 with 46, and Dec. 25 with 43.
CHICAGO, IL
KLTV

Florists prepare for Valentine’s Day, this year with better weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the biggest day for football teams today, but this weekend and tomorrow have proven to be the busiest time for flower shops ahead of Valentine’s Day. “Last year was an absolute nightmare because of the weather. Our sales were off. People were out...
TYLER, TX
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT

