Police: Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Tempe

 4 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the a fatal hit-and-run collision in Tempe last weekend, according to police.

They said Hector Duarte, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday in Mesa on suspicion of fleeing a fatal collision and tampering with evidence.

Police said Cole Descheny, 23, was struck by a car about 4:30 a.m. Saturday while he was crossing a street.

Witnesses said the driver fled.

According to police, Descheny died at a hospital.

Police said they recovered the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run and that Duarte was getting the car repaired.

It was unclear Wednesday if Duarte has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

