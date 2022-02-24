ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The travels and travails of 'travel'

By James Harbeck
 4 days ago
English and French adapted a Latin word for torture. French uses it for working. English uses it for traveling. That's a little simplified, but it's true. Both the French travail ("work") and English travel trace to Latin tripalium, a word related to torture. And the journey from one to the other...

Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
E! News

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Three movies. Two countries. One veil of a tale. A trio of the Hallmark Channel's most beloved leading ladies—Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney—have come together for The Wedding Veil, the crossover trilogy that comes to an end on Feb. 19 with The Wedding Veil Legacy. The first two installments helped to attract the network's highest ratings for non-holiday movies in over a decade.
MOVIES
The Week

The Week contest: Painting Eyes

This week's question: A "bored" security guard at an art gallery in Yekaterinburg, Russia used a ballpoint pen to add eyes to two faceless people in a $1 million painting. The painting's original name was Three Figures; what should it be called now?. How to enter: Submissions should be emailed...
DESIGN
