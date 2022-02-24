The travels and travails of 'travel'

With the scrapping and reintroduction of red lists, PCR tests, lateral flow tests and self-isolation at various points during the last six months, it’s been tough to keep track of the UK’s fluctuating travel rules.And the line-up has changed once again, following the government’s announcement that it would end all travel testing for fully vaccinated visitors from 11 February.Transport secretary Grant Shapps called it “a landmark moment for international travel”, saying: “After nearly two years of necessary but complex travel arrangements these changes will make it cheaper and easier for families to travel, taking advantage of the UK’s high levels...

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO