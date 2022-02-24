The travels and travails of 'travel'

Just in time to relieve the gloom of winter, the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston has announced its spring 2022 live music and dance performance schedule, taking place in the Barbara Lee Family Foundation Theater. Dates in March and April include THE DAY, a music/dance collaboration among legends Maya Beiser, Wendy Whelan, Lucinda Childs, and David Lang (March 11-13); a weekend of performances by 18 New England dance artists (March 18-20); acclaimed pianist Vijay Iyer and his jazz trio (April 7); and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and his dance company, a series of solos, duets and trios harnessing the spirit of Nina Simone’s intimate songs (April 15-17). 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org/calendar.
