Video Games

Video: Pokemon Legends: Arceus accolades trailer

My Nintendo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo of America has released an accolades trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, showing some of the praise the game...

mynintendonews.com

ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Pokemon BDSP 1.2 Update bans Clones, adds Colosseum battles

The latest Pokemon BDSP 1.2 update has banned clones from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but added Colosseum battles into the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about the newest update to Pokemon BDSP. Thankfully, even with the massive success of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Studio ILCA is...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nintendo fans are furious over the 3DS and Wii U eShop situation

Preserving classic video games will always be challenging, especially with companies like Nintendo shutting down the 3DS and Wii U eShops soon. Digital storefronts like the eShop have loads of digital-only games, several hundred even according to Polygon. So once Nintendo permanently closes the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023, those games will be gone forever — or until your consoles die, anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
Financial World

Pokemon Go Johto Tour: here are the details!

New details emerge regarding Pokemon games, including Pokemon GO by NIANTIC, which will have its Johto Tour on Saturday, February 26, 2022. This week will also feature Pokémon Day 2022, held annually on February 27. The official Pokémon Twitter account has in fact released some information on what will happen in these days in view of the twenty-sixth anniversary of the brand.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Electabuzz into Elecitivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've put together a brief explanation of how to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Electabuzz was one of the Pokemon introduced with Generation I that received another branch on its evolutionary tree with the advent of Generation IV. This made it a definite choice for inclusion into Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Trainers are taken to the Hisui region, otherwise known as ancient Sinnoh, to unravel the mysteries of the region. Of course, any Pokemon that was featured in the original Sinnoh region release would have to make a comeback in Hisui.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Center's new Pikachu Bearbrick has short little ears and it's weirding us out

If there's a vaguely bear-shaped hole in your Pokemon merch collection, a new collectible Pikachu figure could help fill it. The new Bearbrick Pikachu Figure is the result of a collaboration between the Bearbrick line of figures and Pokemon Center. Each Bearbrick has the same basic frame, bearing (sorry) some resemblance to a Lego minifigure with a bigger belly and prominent, round ears. The Pikachu Bearbrick stretches Pikachu (specifically a female Pikachu, as you can tell from the heart-shaped tail) onto this frame, resulting in an unusually lanky look for the typically short and squat Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Is Acquiring 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Collaborator SRD

Nintendo is finally acquiring long-time collaborator Systems Research and Development Co. (SRD) after four decades of partnership. Regularly partaking in the development and programming process for many of Nintendo’s games and consoles, SRD was founded back in 1979 and began working with the Japanese gaming giant during production for the Famicom/NES. Since then, they’ve aided in the development of almost every Nintendo console and hundreds of video game titles, including nearly all The Legend of Zelda installments as well as the latest hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update Addresses Hacked Pokemon

A new update has gone live for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, improving the games' multiplayer features and addressing hacked Pokemon. The newly released version 1.2.0 patch expands the Union Room's capacity, increasing the number of players who are able to join it, either locally or online, to eight. Additionally, the update now lets players show off their Trainer Cards and capsule decorations, as well as set custom rules when battling others in the Colosseum.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus flying Basculegion glitch is a speedrunner's dream

A newly discovered Pokemon Legends: Arceus glitch sends Basculegion soaring through the skies. In case you haven't played Pokemon Legends: Arceus or just haven't reached this point in the game yet, Basculegion is one of five different Pokemon you can ride around the map. Wyrdeer is a horse-like Pokemon that lets you gallop around land areas, Ursaluna is a bear-like creature you can use to dig out treasure from underground, and Basculegion is like a giant fish that takes you into rivers, lakes, and the ocean. And apparently, if the glitchy winds are you in your favor, the sky's the literal limit when it comes to Basculegion's capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES

