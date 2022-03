A suspect in the Young Dolph murder case is reportedly wanted by police after being mistakenly released from an Indiana jail when he was supposed to be extradited to Memphis. The whereabouts of Shundale Barnett, the third suspect in the killing of Young Dolph, are currently unknown, according to a report released by Memphis' News 3 on Feb. 17. Barnett, who is being charged with accessory after the fact, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property in connection to Dolph's slaying, was originally arrested in Indiana on Jan. 11, alongside the man authorities believe to be one of the two shooters, Justin Johnson, 23. Both men were being held in the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police.

