How a ’60s Doctor’s Office Became Our Unconventional Dream Project

Sometimes, street appeal is all a home needs to make a passerby fall in love. Such was the case with a circa-1922 Mediterranean Revival in the historic Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park. In early 2020, real estate developer Tyrone McKillen, cofounder of Plus Development, and his wife, Christina, were on the hunt for a forever home in which their family of five could grow; they had even isolated just the spot in Beverly Hills. But years of strolling past a five-bedroom adobe with a terra-cotta shingle roof and a balcony bursting with blooms—just one block from their original residence—tugged at their heartstrings. When a for-sale sign went up, the pair pulled out of Beverly Hills and instead doubled down on Hancock Park. All that was required to turn their new house into a home? To change everything inside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO