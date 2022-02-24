ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Warhol

How a ’60s Doctor’s Office Became Our Unconventional Dream Project

By Christene Barberich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Space Shifter, writer and A Tiny Apt. creator Christene Barberich’s monthly diary documenting the gradual (i.e., slow, thrifty, and experimental) transformation and reimagining of her family’s newly acquired mid-century building in upstate New York. We are so happy you’re here. Chapter 1: The Beginning...

Step Inside One Family’s Historic Los Angeles Dream Home

Sometimes, street appeal is all a home needs to make a passerby fall in love. Such was the case with a circa-1922 Mediterranean Revival in the historic Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park. In early 2020, real estate developer Tyrone McKillen, cofounder of Plus Development, and his wife, Christina, were on the hunt for a forever home in which their family of five could grow; they had even isolated just the spot in Beverly Hills. But years of strolling past a five-bedroom adobe with a terra-cotta shingle roof and a balcony bursting with blooms—just one block from their original residence—tugged at their heartstrings. When a for-sale sign went up, the pair pulled out of Beverly Hills and instead doubled down on Hancock Park. All that was required to turn their new house into a home? To change everything inside.
Indiana Jones Was the Inspiration for This Storage Nook–Turned–Kid’s Bedroom

Ginger Curtis never planned to live in her circa-1901 home in Fort Worth, Texas, as is. But when the architectural plans came in for the full-scale renovation she had intended, the Urbanology Designs founder realized she would be left with none of the original house that she’d fallen in love with. So she pivoted, deciding to move her family into the home and remodel it bit by bit. The challenge: fitting her family of seven into the three-bedroom structure. She’d need to make use of every corner of the existing house without expanding the footprint.
Natalie Portman Sells Modern Montecito Estate for $8 Million

Word has broken that Natalie Portman sold off her 10 acre Montecito property last year, Dirt reports. The Black Swan actress and her husband, dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, purchased the modern estate in 2017 for $6.5 million and were paid $8 million for the property in an off market deal. The four bedroom, five bathroom home was designed by Barton Myers and built in 2008 with the sleekest of materials.
An Amelia Earhart mystery solved (not that mystery)

The response from the experts was always the same: So, your mom told you this aviator’s helmet belonged to Amelia Earhart? That’s great, they’d say, but we’re going to need a little more proof. That was the gist of the messages conveyed to Anthony Twiggs, who...
Paul McCartney Sells New York Apartment for $8.5 Million

Famed ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, have sold their penthouse on New York’s Fifth Avenue for about $8.5 million, roughly 45% less than what they paid for it in 2015, according to a person familiar with the situation. Mr. McCartney, 79, and Ms. Shevell, 62, bought...
Lone Survivor: A Grand San Francisco Victorian Is the Last of Its Kind

This impressive San Francisco mansion was built in 1894 by Victorian architect William H. Hamilton, and happens to be “the only example of a William Hamilton building in San Francisco that is still standing,” according to listing agent Nina Hatvany. After a 2014 renovation and redesign by San...
Multimillionaire Admits to Killing Wife in Newport Beach Home

A multimillionaire who jumped bail while awaiting trial for killing his wife in their Newport Beach home a decade ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In the negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Peter Chadwick, 57, waived all his...
Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
The Ghost Condos of NYC’s Financial District

In October 2018, Linda Gerstman signed a contract for her dream apartment, a $4.6 million duplex spread at One Seaport, a gleaming new 57-story glass building under construction along the East River in the Financial District near the Brooklyn Bridge. Ms. Gerstman took a hard-hat tour of the construction site....
Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Landmark LA mansion built by Aaron Spelling on top of Bing Crosby’s old home on sale for $165m

A landmark Los Angeles mansion once owned by TV mogul Aaron Spelling and built on top of Bing Crosby’s old home is on sale for a staggering $165m.The Manor, a W-shaped mega mansion, sits on 4.7 acres in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of the city and is located just down the street from the Playboy Mansion.The current French chateau-style property was built in 1991 for late producer Spelling and his widow Candy Spelling, on the former estate of Crosby.The property was known as “Candyland” when Candy Spelling lived there, and included a flower cutting room, multiple gift-wrapping rooms, and...
