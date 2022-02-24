ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares see worst day in 1-1/2 years as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens

By Himanshi Akhand
Reuters
 4 days ago

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 3% lower on Thursday, recording their worst day in nearly one-and-a-half years, as geopolitical tensions heightened after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast, according to officials and media reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended at 6,990.6, with its drop marking its worst session since Sept. 4, 2020. The benchmark is also on track for its first weekly loss this month.

Global markets plunged after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. read more

Back home, miners (.AXMM) led the losses on the benchmark, falling as much as 5.2% in their worst intraday slump in five months. Sector heavyweight BHP Group (BHP.AX) declined 6.9% and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) lost 3.8%.

The "Big Four" banks slid 2.1%-3.4% to lead financial stocks (.AXFJ) down 2.8%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) slipped 1.8%, with Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) and Santos (STO.AX) retreating 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Technology stocks (.AXIJ) fell 6.4% to be the biggest percentage losers among sub-indexes.

"When the market drops to such steep levels, many margin calls push investors to either put some cash in or to sell down some stock to get their buffer," said Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking.

Such forced margin call selling, Smoling said, tend to go on for a while before the market stabilizes. "Unless we start seeing Dow futures going really positive, we could be in for a lot more sell-offs," he added.

Gold stocks (.AXGD) were the sole gainers, rising 4.3% after gold prices jumped to their highest in more than a year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) slid 3.3% to finish at 11,732.55, it lowest since September 2020.

Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
