Think of what the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) does, and you might think reflexively of efforts to attract large employers to Defiance County. Indeed, this is a core function of the CIC, but the nonprofit entity also does much to help existing companies expand through tax incentives and other efforts. And it is trying to enhance that effort even more through its “homegrown” program, which has been in the works for months, but has been more active since early January, according to CIC Director Erika Willitzer.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO