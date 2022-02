How do you feel when someone brings up the topic of lipstick? Does it excite you? Give you anxiety? Make you want to have a night on the town? When I think of lipstick, I'm often taken back to a job interview I had as a teenager, where I had no clue that my lipstick had smeared on my teeth—for the entire interview. When I got home and saw myself in the mirror, I wanted to curl up in a ball and go into hiding. I'm pretty sure that's why I've stayed far away from lipsticks in my adult years, which, let me tell you, isn't easy to do as a beauty director. It took more than a decade and the launch of Merit's Signature Lip ($26) collection for me to change my tune.

MAKEUP ・ 53 MINUTES AGO