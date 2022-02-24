ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Kazakhstan central bank hikes policy rate amid Ukraine crisis

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s central bank hiked its policy rate...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kremlin says EU weapons supplies to Ukraine are dangerous

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday accused the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilising and proved that Russia was right in its efforts to demilitarise its neighbour. The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to...
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Russia's Incursion Into Ukraine Heightens the Chance of Policy Mistakes by Global Central Banks

As fears of an all-out invasion of Ukraine by Russia heighten, spikes in energy prices and knock-on economic effects could spell trouble for central banks. A number of major central banks have already begun the process of tightening monetary policy in an attempt to combat record-high inflation, but spikes in oil and natural gas prices could exacerbate the issue even further.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kazakhstan#Central Asian#Moscow#Reuters#Tenge Currency#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

German soccer club Schalke 04 cancels partnership with Gazprom

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German soccer club Schalke 04 said it was cancelling its partnership with Gazprom ahead of schedule. "Management and the supervisory board are in discussions with representatives of the current main sponsor, further information will be published in due course," Schalke said on Twitter on Monday.
SOCCER
Reuters

Russia to retaliate against sanctions on aviation industry, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference...
ECONOMY
News 12

Quiet night in Ukraine capital even as Russia tensions flare

President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. The explosions and gunfire around the Ukrainian capital besieged by the...
POLITICS
Metro International

Japan govt, central bank executives meets as Ukraine crisis jolts markets

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government and central bank executives met on Monday to discuss market developments in the first such gathering in roughly a year, as the financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broadens. “Market stability is extremely important,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international...
WORLD
WOKV

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
POLITICS
Reuters

Qatar supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, urges diplomatic settlement

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister called on Monday for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev that would preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized boundaries. In a recorded speech to the meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Sheikh Mohammed bin...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy