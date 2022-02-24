Kazakhstan central bank hikes policy rate amid Ukraine crisis

LOS ANGELES — Analysts are warning motorists in California to hold on to their wallets as a host of factors will take already record-high gas prices to new levels. The state averaged $4.742 a gallon on Tuesday, about $1.20 more than the national average, according to AAA. Some counties, including San Francisco, are averaging over $4.90, according to AAA.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO