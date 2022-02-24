Kazakhstan central bank hikes policy rate amid Ukraine crisis

Russia's central bank implemented a short-selling ban on Thursday after the country's stock market plunged. The MOEX Russia index crashed as much as 50% and erased $259 billion in market value after Russia invaded Ukraine. The ban is in place "in order to protect the rights and legitimate interests of...
LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters via text message on Monday. Earlier the Ukrainian president's office said Ukraine's goal for the talks was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces from...
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday accused the European Union of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilising and proved that Russia was right in its efforts to demilitarise its neighbour. The West has stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine in order to...
As fears of an all-out invasion of Ukraine by Russia heighten, spikes in energy prices and knock-on economic effects could spell trouble for central banks. A number of major central banks have already begun the process of tightening monetary policy in an attempt to combat record-high inflation, but spikes in oil and natural gas prices could exacerbate the issue even further.
LOS ANGELES — Analysts are warning motorists in California to hold on to their wallets as a host of factors will take already record-high gas prices to new levels. The state averaged $4.742 a gallon on Tuesday, about $1.20 more than the national average, according to AAA. Some counties, including San Francisco, are averaging over $4.90, according to AAA.
KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said on Monday, but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened. After four days of fighting and a Russian...
BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German soccer club Schalke 04 said it was cancelling its partnership with Gazprom ahead of schedule. "Management and the supervisory board are in discussions with representatives of the current main sponsor, further information will be published in due course," Schalke said on Twitter on Monday.
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A Ukrainian delegation has arrived near the border with Belarus to hold talks with Russian officials. Ukraine's armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and retaining control of key...
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference...
President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. The explosions and gunfire around the Ukrainian capital besieged by the...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government and central bank executives met on Monday to discuss market developments in the first such gathering in roughly a year, as the financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broadens. “Market stability is extremely important,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international...
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister called on Monday for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev that would preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally-recognized boundaries. In a recorded speech to the meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Sheikh Mohammed bin...
MEXICO CITY -The expectation that the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rate soon has put limits on Mexico’s monetary policy, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Thursday. Due to the close relationship between the U.S. and Mexican economies, the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy decisions...
