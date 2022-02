MADISON — Aiden Brosinski had no idea he had the power to make De Soto High School wrestling coach Chad Johnson cry, but he did just that Saturday night at the Kohl Center. Johnson, a former WIAA Division 3 state champion for the Pirates and NCAA Division III national champion heavyweight at Augsburg University, was probably fighting it, but the topic finally got to him.

