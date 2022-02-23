Members to vote on LCCA Bylaws revision

Three progressive members of the San Francisco Unified School Board were ousted late Wednesday in a landslide recall vote. More than 70 percent of the 117,165 voters opted to recall Commissioner Alison Collins, President Gabriela López and Vice President Faauuga Moliga. They will be removed from office and replaced by mayoral appointments once the vote is officially accepted by the Board of Supervisors. The trio drew ire from establishment Democrats in early 2021 when they pursued an anti-racism proposal to re-name 44 public schools at a time when parents and teachers were more concerned with figuring out how to safely reopen schools. Democrat Mayor London Breed supported the recall, calling the board’s priorities “severely misplaced.” Critics framed the recall as a big-money plot to oust progressives.

