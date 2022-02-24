ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Kimi' is the perfect paranoia thriller for our pandemic times

By Aisha Harris
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the HBO Max film Kimi, Zoë Kravitz plays a woman with high anxiety and agoraphobia, who may or may...

www.npr.org

MetroTimes

Zoë Kravitz stars in ‘Kimi,’ a techno-thriller for this moment

Steven Soderbergh treats an exacting sense of routine quite playfully in Kimi, available to stream now on HBO Max, imbuing it with a manner that feels effacing in the most familiar, or firsthand, of ways. As the prolific director (and editor, and director of photography, as usual) of this, the first trio of Ocean’s films, Logan Lucky, and last year’s made-in-Detroit No Sudden Move, Soderbergh knows quite a bit about control.
DETROIT, MI
Washington Post

‘Kimi’ is a cinematic nesting doll of our modern fears

This essay discusses plot points from “Kimi,” streaming now on HBO Max. Of all the pandemic-inflected media from the past two years, Steven Soderbergh’s new feature, “Kimi,” might be the most impressive — and unnerving. Over the course of a tight hour and a half, Soderbergh and writer David Koepp lay bare a puzzle of the interlocking anxieties that define modern living: about the coronavirus, about our online lives, about sexual assault and believing women, and about the privacy concerns that undergird it all.
