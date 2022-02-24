'Kimi' is the perfect paranoia thriller for our pandemic times

"Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart; Random House, 336 pages, $28. Behold: the leading edge of pandemic literature. Last year, in a superhuman feat, Scottish author Ali Smith delivered "Summer," the brilliant final installment of her seasonal quartet, written in real time as COVID-19 raged across the globe. This spring Rachel Cusk published "Second Place," about overwrought artists quarantined in coastal England. And now comes Gary Shteyngart with his rollicking if occasionally strained "Our Country Friends," a Tolstoy-esque tale that depicts four men, three women and a nonbinary child hunkered down at a bungalow colony outside New York City.
