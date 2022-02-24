ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rise In Bond Yields Looks Like An Exhausted MOVE

By Topdown Charts
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond market sentiment is reaching extreme levels. It’s not just stock market volatility that is rattling the market’s nerves. Big moves in Treasuries and other global sovereign bond markets have traders on edge. There is a lot to digest right now. The risk of higher inflation pressures the US Federal Reserve...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Buy The Dip On These 6 REITs

High inflation, rising interest rates, and perhaps also geopolitical uncertainty emanating from Ukraine have fueled a selloff in stocks this year, hitting REITs even harder. New year, new market sentiment. In 2021, it was all rainbows and sunshine in the stock market. Investors shrugged off every piece of potentially bad...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion. Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at...
STOCKS
WDBO

Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and first decline in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fear of Uncontrolled Inflation Helps Gold Shrug off Rising Yields

LONDON (Reuters) - Concern among investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve will fail to control inflation is helping to lift gold prices despite a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields that would usually drive the metal lower, analysts said. Real, or inflation-adjusted, returns on U.S. debt have for years been...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Federal Reserve#Bond Markets#Bond Market Index#The Us Federal Reserve#Big Selling#The Merrill Lynch Move#Taper Tantrum
US News and World Report

BOJ Defends Key Bond Yield Target as Global Rates Pressure Builds

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday, holding the line on its ultra loose monetary policy, with the 10-year government bond yield falling after the central bank pledged market support to stop rates going higher. The BOJ said last week it...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Municipal bond investors' fears turn to rising rates

After municipal government finances weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to federal government aid and better-than-expected revenue during the pandemic, municipal bond investors are now concerned about interest rates rising, the Wall Street Journal reports. As the Federal Reserve starts removing pandemic stimulus measures, yields on state and local debt are...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Seekingalpha.com

Oracle: Capture Yields Up To 4.75% With These Bonds

The hunt for sustainable fixed income at attractive yields is one of the greatest challenges in today’s financial markets. The hunt for sustainable fixed income at attractive yields is one of the greatest challenges in today's financial markets. Ever since the Fed initiated its ultra-easy-money stance during the 2008/09 financial crisis, fixed-income investors have been forced to head further out on the yield curve in search of attractive yields. Some of those investors even ventured into the equity markets, substituting coupon clipping for dividend clipping.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

IDE: Unique Exposure To Infrastructure, Industrials And Materials

IDE is brought up from time to time; it felt appropriate to cover this unique fund. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) is one of those funds that most investors will pass over. Admittedly, I often do as well because the fund doesn't appear to have a lot of strengths. At least, historically, the fund hasn't had a lot of strengths. It has had poor performance, which has led to many distribution cuts over its history. Now that the fund is deeply discounted, it might be worth looking deeper.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Weakness In Industrials Is A Warning

Recent weakness in industrial stocks suggests that the cycle is peaking. I have been arguing since last year that as the 'secular' tech boom collapses and likely brings the rest of the market down with it in the 2020s, markets are likely to be dominated by the cyclicals that were so unloved throughout most of the last decade. That means not only that cyclical stocks (with energy in vanguard) will outperform tech and the broad indices but that all markets will behave more cyclically. Gone will be the great thematic decadal waves and in its place will be the relative choppiness of commodity-style volatility. Indeed, as I have argued before, the transition to cyclical markets typically begins before the 'secular' bull market ends. Thus, at the end of those bull markets, there is a surge in commodities (especially energy) and interest rates, and then comes the collapse. In other words, there is a cyclical collapse compounded by a secular collapse, or vice versa.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy