Taylor Sheridan, creator of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is working on a number of brand new shows. It seems Sheridan is announcing a brand project every other day without much of a slowdown. The success of “Yellowstone” and its first spinoff “1883” have launched Sheridan’s career into hyper-drive. Though he has many irons in many fires, Sheridan’s top priority is writing the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” which will begin filming in May. He’s taking a step back from the responsibilities, such as showrunning and directing, to focus on the demanding writing aspect.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO