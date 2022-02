Beau Hossler’s career has been on an ascendant trajectory since he was a junior golfer. The 26-year-old was a star at the University of Texas, played on the 2015 Walker Cup team and has been ranked as high as No. 64 in the world. But one of his most impressive accomplishments occurred when he was still in high school, when he led the 2012 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club midway through the second round. He ended up finishing T29.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO