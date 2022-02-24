ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy News

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news comes after video emerged of Hardy behaving strangely at a WWE house show in Texas. After being sent...

www.yardbarker.com

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Embraces Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown, Dark Matches

As seen in the videos below, a tender moment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his chief advisor, Paul Heyman, occurred after SmackDown ended last night. The dark match main event saw a six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns. But as the crowd chanted that Heyman looked like a Walrus, the action stopped briefly. Reigns then gave Heyman a hug and comforted his manager while standing on the outside of the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38, Updated Card

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Night 2 of WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted earlier it was confirmed on Thursday that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey will happen on Night 1. Marc Raimondi of ESPN...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Describes How WWE WrestleMania 38 Will End

Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases “Black WWE Champions Of The Modern Era” Roundtable

Earlier today, WWE released a video on YouTube titled Black WWE Champions of the Modern Era, a roundtable featuring former WWE Champions Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston. Hosted by Byron Saxton, all three reflected on their influences in wrestling growing up, what it felt like to hold the...
wrestlingrumors.net

Long Injured WWE Star Announces He Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle Again

Welcome back? Injuries are one of the few constants in wrestling as you never know when you are going to see someone get taken out of action by being hurt. There is never a good time to see someone get injured and it can be something that keeps the on the shelf for any length of time. Some of these injuries seem to be career ending, but now it seems that someone could return to the ring when it was never thought possible.
PWMania

Updated Card For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

Several changes have been made to the upcoming WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, scheduled for Saturday, March 5. We noted before how Paul Heyman revealed during RAW that Bobby Lashley would challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at MSG. Lashley is currently facing shoulder surgery, and Heyman noted that if Lashley is unable to compete, then he would find a suitable replacement for the MSG match. WWE still has not acknowledged Lashley’s shoulder injury as his storyline absence is a potential concussion suffered at Elimination Chamber. It’s been reported that Lashley could miss up to 4 months after having shoulder surgery, but there’s been no update since then.
PWMania

Matt and Jeff Hardy Address Video of Jeff Saying He Is ‘Going To AEW’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy stated in an interview that he is “going to AEW” and mentioned how excited he is about it. Hardy, who is still legally under contract to WWE until his non-compete expires in March, wrote the following on Twitter regarding what he said:
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign WrestleMania 38 contracts

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to put pen-to-paper for their WrestleMania 38 super fight on WWE SmackDown. Universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar emerged victorious in their respective Elimination Chamber title matches, setting up a champion vs. champion match on the grandest stage of them all. WWE SmackDown takes place inside the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
411mania.com

Match Change Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre has a new opponent for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that the previously-announced match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss has been changed and McIntyre will now face Happy Corbin. The match change was announced by Megan Morant on Friday. The match follows...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/25)

The first SmackDown after WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight from the Giant Center in Hershey PA. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Sami Zayn celebrates last week’s Intercontinental Championship victory. -Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. -WWE Champion Brock Lesnar...
stillrealtous.com

Jeff Hardy Shares Update On His Status After Saying He’s Joining AEW

Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract back in December, and since then there’s been a lot of talk about where he could end up next. There’s been plenty of speculation regarding a possible AEW run for Jeff Hardy, and he recently threw some fuel on the fire during an interview when he said the following:
The Ringer

Bryan Danielson Opens the ‘Masked Man’ Forbidden Door

This week, Bryan Danielson joins David and Kaz on The Masked Man and shares his thoughts on moving on from the “YES” catchphrase (07:00), how AEW embraces the evolution of professional wrestling with the times (15:00), his mission with Jon Moxley (20:00), lessons he’s learned from both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan (49:00), and more!
