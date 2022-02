During an appearance on the Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha podcast, Bryan Danielson gave his thoughts on the younger wrestlers in AEW:. “These kids today need to learn how to properly wrestle. That’s my deal. AEW is great. It’s not perfect in the way that I would like it to be and I’m sure in the way Jon [Moxley] would like it to be. There’s a little too much fooling around. Jon and I, we don’t wrestle the same style, but we wrestle with the same seriousness. That’s what I think we bring to the table and teaching that to the younger generation.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO