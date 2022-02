Bubba Wallace was one of several racers who got into a crash during NASCAR’s WISE Power 400 in California today. But he’s taking responsibility for what happened. The crash took place with 43 laps to go in the latter stages of the race. Wallace appeared to bump RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski from behind, causing him to turn into the lane that forced Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric to collide.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO