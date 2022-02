Regarding “Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine” (Feb. 23): If no one learned from how Adolf Hitler was not stopped by taking over countries while the world did nothing, they should pay attention to what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to do now. Not only does he want Ukraine, he also believes Poland was the property of the Russians and should be again. And if not stopped, he will set his sights further down the road knowing no one will do anything.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO