Word came out this past Thursday that Cesaro’s WWE contract had expired. He is now apparently a free agent, which is something that many wrestling fans have been waiting for years to be see. Let’s be honest: it’s never a good thing when one loses their job, but it can open up some new opportunities. Fans that remember Cesaro from back in the days before he went to WWE are excited to see him return to some different environments. Preferably some different environments where Cesaro’s talents will be utilized to their full potential.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO