Everton manager Frank Lampard has blasted Premier League officials for missing a handball call on Rodri during the Toffees' 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Late in the game, having just conceded a goal from Phil Foden, Everton went down the wing and fired a cross into the box, only to see the ball blocked by the outstretched arm of Rodri, whose face certainly looked like a man who knew he could be in trouble.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO