Cunningham following in mother's footsteps

Maurice Cunningham said he knew before the age of 10 that he wanted to be a nurse like his mother and to help people like she did.

Cunningham, now an intensive care unit nurse at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said whenever his mother went to work, “I knew that she was going to help people"

"It hit me right there," he said. "I think I want to be a nurse."

There are difficulties with being a nurse, Cunningham said. The most challenging part of his job is helping the patients who struggle to understand what they are going through, he said. There are also families of the patients that do not understand.

Cunningham said he tries “communicating to them, to the patient, getting (them) past their struggle.”

Some patients, Cunningham said, are worried about getting back home quickly to take care of their family. Cunningham explains to them, “If we don’t get you OK, you can’t take care of your family.”

“Sometimes the hardest thing is helping a patient get to the point where they are willing to get help," he said. "We’re trying to give them the best that we can.”

COVID is another challenge. After the first wave of COVID, Cunningham said, “We were slammed. Our unit was full. … We had to open a second ICU.

“We had to keep taking care of sick patients," he said. "It was overwhelming. I watched friends that I work with struggle because death was on a regular basis. … It’s heavy on us."

COVID, Cunningham said, helped him and his co-workers grow in their knowledge of nursing.

"It made us grow as a person. Each individual has had to face issues," he said. "You relish life in a different manner.”

The pandemic, Cunningham said, showed him what kind of person he was and who he needed to become. Cunningham said he looks to his faith to help him at work.

“I get up every morning and I ask God, give me the patient that he wants me to take care of, the wisdom to know how to do it, and also the personnel to be able to implement it and to meet their needs,” he said.

Donna Abernathy, director of Athens-Limestone Hospital’s ICU, said Cunningham is the epitome of what it is to be a nurse. Abernathy said Cunningham comes to work every day with a can-do attitude and is always positive.

Abernathy also said Cunningham is well respected by the staff and all of the nurses who work with him.

“He’s going to do the best job that he can every day he’s here," Abernathy said. "He always has a smile. … He takes excellent care of his patients.”

Because Cunningham goes above and beyond, Abernathy said, he received the Daisy Award.

The Daisy Award is given quarterly to a medical professional in the hospital. It was started by a patient’s family who wanted to do more for those attending to their son’s needs. Co-workers, patients and their families all can comment on who they think should be the recipient.

The honor came as a shock, Cunningham said.

“You don’t know how people are going to see you or perceive what you do," Cunningham said. "I thought people had gotten used to (me). I didn’t think anything of it. We’re all here to do a job. … I had no idea people thought this of me.”

Cunningham said the award reminds him that people are watching and to do his best every day.

“They (patients and their families) want someone who is going to help, who cares, who is willing to meet their needs at whatever capacity is possible,” he said.

Cunningham said his mother was so proud of him when he received the award that she told him she was passing the torch to him to continue the nursing work she loved.

