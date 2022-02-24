ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Cunningham following in mother's footsteps

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA19U_0eNXJfad00

Maurice Cunningham said he knew before the age of 10 that he wanted to be a nurse like his mother and to help people like she did.

Cunningham, now an intensive care unit nurse at Athens-Limestone Hospital, said whenever his mother went to work, “I knew that she was going to help people"

"It hit me right there," he said. "I think I want to be a nurse."

There are difficulties with being a nurse, Cunningham said. The most challenging part of his job is helping the patients who struggle to understand what they are going through, he said. There are also families of the patients that do not understand.

Cunningham said he tries “communicating to them, to the patient, getting (them) past their struggle.”

Some patients, Cunningham said, are worried about getting back home quickly to take care of their family. Cunningham explains to them, “If we don’t get you OK, you can’t take care of your family.”

“Sometimes the hardest thing is helping a patient get to the point where they are willing to get help," he said. "We’re trying to give them the best that we can.”

COVID is another challenge. After the first wave of COVID, Cunningham said, “We were slammed. Our unit was full. … We had to open a second ICU.

“We had to keep taking care of sick patients," he said. "It was overwhelming. I watched friends that I work with struggle because death was on a regular basis. … It’s heavy on us."

COVID, Cunningham said, helped him and his co-workers grow in their knowledge of nursing.

"It made us grow as a person. Each individual has had to face issues," he said. "You relish life in a different manner.”

The pandemic, Cunningham said, showed him what kind of person he was and who he needed to become. Cunningham said he looks to his faith to help him at work.

“I get up every morning and I ask God, give me the patient that he wants me to take care of, the wisdom to know how to do it, and also the personnel to be able to implement it and to meet their needs,” he said.

Donna Abernathy, director of Athens-Limestone Hospital’s ICU, said Cunningham is the epitome of what it is to be a nurse. Abernathy said Cunningham comes to work every day with a can-do attitude and is always positive.

Abernathy also said Cunningham is well respected by the staff and all of the nurses who work with him.

“He’s going to do the best job that he can every day he’s here," Abernathy said. "He always has a smile. … He takes excellent care of his patients.”

Because Cunningham goes above and beyond, Abernathy said, he received the Daisy Award.

The Daisy Award is given quarterly to a medical professional in the hospital. It was started by a patient’s family who wanted to do more for those attending to their son’s needs. Co-workers, patients and their families all can comment on who they think should be the recipient.

The honor came as a shock, Cunningham said.

“You don’t know how people are going to see you or perceive what you do," Cunningham said. "I thought people had gotten used to (me). I didn’t think anything of it. We’re all here to do a job. … I had no idea people thought this of me.”

Cunningham said the award reminds him that people are watching and to do his best every day.

“They (patients and their families) want someone who is going to help, who cares, who is willing to meet their needs at whatever capacity is possible,” he said.

Cunningham said his mother was so proud of him when he received the award that she told him she was passing the torch to him to continue the nursing work she loved.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its central bank, major lenders and President Vladimir Putin among others, while saying all options are on the table for additional action. Here are some ways in which...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
The Associated Press

Russian central bank moves to stem plunge in ruble

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s central bank sharply raised its key rate Monday in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine. The bank hiked the benchmark rate to 20% from 8.5%....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athens Limestone Hospital#Covid
The Associated Press

Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees — others, less so

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — They file into neighboring countries by the hundreds of thousands — refugees from Ukraine clutching children in one arm, belongings in the other. And they’re being heartily welcomed, by leaders of countries like Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania. But while the hospitality...
IMMIGRATION
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
245
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy