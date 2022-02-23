City of Welch Kicks Off Build the Bridge Campaign

New York City will lift its indoor vaccine mandates for restaurants, bars and theatres by 7 March, Mayor Eric Adams has announced.He also said that the city’s indoor mask mandate for its public schools will be dropped on the same date if Covid levels stay low enough, and that a final decision would be made on 4 March.“We’ve fought a long, hard battle. And we’re winning it because of the grit and determination of every day New Yorkers like you,” tweeted Mr Adams on Sunday afternoon.The move came after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would...

