ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Ports to get federal grants to ease supply-chain gridlock

By News services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law as part of the administration's stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply-chain congestion and lower prices for U.S. consumers....

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bay News 9

Ohio to award grants to meat producers to improve supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio-based meat producers may claim as much as $250,000 each from the state in an effort to expand and strengthen the food supply chain. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that 40 companies will divy $10 million to “help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services.” DeWine’s office said the grants will help create 830 jobs.
OHIO STATE
City Journal

How Not to Fix Medical Supply Chains

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare multiple weaknesses in supply chains for goods important to Americans, including medical products—both those to prevent and treat Covid and those for sundry health conditions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of drug and biologic shortages increased steeply before the pandemic, from a low of 41 at the end of 2017 to 76 at the end of 2019, then grew to 86 by the end of 2020. The total number of drug and biologic shortages reached 125 on February 16, a number approaching all-time weekly highs of 140 in 2012 and 2013.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
AOL Corp

Supply chain woes ease, but businesses stuck in a 'lucky if you can get it' situation

Driven by strong demand, labor and supply shortages are still contributing to inflation— and still buffeting U.S. businesses — but have begun to ease slowly. The good news is demand remains resilient in the face of global headwinds. Economists at Bank of America expect consumer spending to remain above the trend through the end of 2023, and while there could be a “partial reversal” in pandemic-era distortions, most demand is expected to remain higher than normal. Meanwhile, spending on goods in the U.S. remains well above pre-pandemic levels, which has kept pressure on retailers to fill orders, according to Flexport’s Post-Covid Indicator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Federal Agencies Say They Have a Plan to Fix the Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. One year after President Biden resolved to solve supply chain breakdowns, six reports outline ideas to address the mess. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal$54,000 Ocean Freight Rates: 'Prices Will Continue to Be Volatile'Los Angeles Bucks Nationwide CDC Reversal of Indoor Mask GuidanceRussian Conflict Compounds Supply Chain's 'Existing Chaos'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Truck maker AB Volvo halts production in Russia

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) has halted all its production and sales in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis, the company said on Monday. Volvo Group generates roughly 3% of its sales in Russia and has one factory in the country. "We now have...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Grants#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Infrastructure#Transportation#Automaker Stellantis#Psa Group#The United Auto Workers
FingerLakes1.com

New York immigration coalition calls for U.S. to welcome Ukrainian refugees amid conflict with Russia

The New York Immigration Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, as Ukraine faces an ongoing invasion by Russia. New York has roughly 150,000 Ukrainian residents, the largest population in the nation. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said New York is prepared to coordinate with the Biden administration to accept refugees fleeing the conflict.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Developers, Contractors Investing In Off-Site Construction Storage To Get Ahead Of Supply Chain Issues

Supply chain delays rooted in the ongoing pandemic have forced developers to rethink construction timelines, strategies and budgets. Supply chain was always a consideration when it came to the planning on a major construction timeline even before the coronavirus pandemic kicked off a two-years-and-counting crisis, a panel of construction experts said at Bisnow’s New York Construction and Development event last week. But with uncertainty around the delivery of materials, developers are switching more to proactive approaches like ordering materials ahead of time and utilizing off-site storage.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy