As medical staff working in a facility providing specialized care to children, we stand behind the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for kids and teens ages 5 to 17. We have seen the pandemic's impact on children's mental health in our state due to COVID's disruption to normal routines, interacting with peers, and the loss of family members. A return to normalcy is what is needed for our kids, and the COVID-19 vaccine can help us achieve this goal.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO