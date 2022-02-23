ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron targets five well sites in pilot project to reduce emissions

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevron (CVX +2.1%) unveils a pilot project with Project Canary to lower and independently certify methane emissions at five oil well sites in...

