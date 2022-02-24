ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Lovejoy Risk Management Corp

By Garland Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovejoy Risk Management Corp. is a trucking niche insurance agency co-founded by Ladda Love Hawkins and...

Middletown Press

3 Risk-Management Challenges Family-Owned Businesses Face and How to Solve Them

Family-owned businesses have tremendous impact on the global economy. According to recent data for 2021 by researchers from the University of North Carolina and Kennesaw State University sponsored by Family Enterprise USA, family-owned businesses contribute 54% of private sector GDP in the U.S. or $7.7 trillion and are responsible for employing 59% of the private sector workforce accounting for 83.3 million jobs.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tempest Risk Management launches the Tempest Gateway, a mobile SaaS Platform to help small businesses adapt to Hybrid and Virtual work

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Tempest Risk Management, a risk management provider based out of Wilmington, Delaware, has announced the launch of Tempest Gateway, a cloud-based SaaS small business operations platform. The formal launch of Tempest Gateway occurred on January 18 following several months of extensive testing. The Tempest Gateway was partially funded by a Delaware State EDGE Grant and was created to help businesses drive consistency and efficiency in their operations while on the go, as well as assist them in adapting to hybrid work environments. The user-friendly mobile-intranet application is designed for small to medium-sized businesses across the country. Companion mobile apps for each subscriber are avaialble in the Apple Store and Google Play Store to download for free.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

IGT Agrees To Sell Italian Proximity Payment Business For €700M

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary IGT Lottery S.p.A. has agreed to sell its Italian proximity payment business to PostePay S.p.A. – Patrimonio Destinato IMEL for €700 million. Under the agreement, IGT will sell LIS Holding S.p.A. and indirectly LISPAY S.p.A., two wholly-owned subsidiaries conducting IGT's proximity...
LOTTERY

