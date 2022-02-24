Buy Black Business Spotlight: Lovejoy Risk Management Corp

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Tempest Risk Management, a risk management provider based out of Wilmington, Delaware, has announced the launch of Tempest Gateway, a cloud-based SaaS small business operations platform. The formal launch of Tempest Gateway occurred on January 18 following several months of extensive testing. The Tempest Gateway was partially funded by a Delaware State EDGE Grant and was created to help businesses drive consistency and efficiency in their operations while on the go, as well as assist them in adapting to hybrid work environments. The user-friendly mobile-intranet application is designed for small to medium-sized businesses across the country. Companion mobile apps for each subscriber are avaialble in the Apple Store and Google Play Store to download for free.

