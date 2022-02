Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is one of the best systems to buy. If you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, this deal is for you. In a rare deal, the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $1,079 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,199 for this gaming laptop, so that's $120 in savings. It's just $20 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all month.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO