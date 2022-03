LABEL Foundation recently announced the completion of a strategic investment by Clesson with $2 million in equity funding, led by eBest Investment and Groom Investment. LABEL Foundation, a firm with an unparalleled NFT platform built on the Ethereum protocol, has announced its debut on one of the four largest South Korean crypto exchanges – Coinone. The move validates the LABEL project as a leader in the NFT market, particularly in South Korea which is popularly known for its harsh crypto rules.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO